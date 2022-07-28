HCM City (VNA) - The eighth Japan-Vietnam festival, the largest of its kind, will be held on February 25-26 next year in Ho Chi Minh City on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Consulate General of Japan in the city has announced.

The main theme of the event is “Holding hands together. Towards the future, reaching out to the world.”

The festival organisers want to convey a message that people should look forward to a peaceful world where people can understand, respect and live together.

Organised based on the concepts of "bilateral cooperation", "co-existence and development", "building for the future" between Japan and Vietnam, the festival aims to act as a bridge facilitating mutual understanding of culture and tradition between the two countries through holding cultural and sports exchanges./.