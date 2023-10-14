Last sections of My Thuan 2 Bridge joined
The last sections of My Thuan 2 Bridge, connecting the Mekong Delta provinces of Tien Giang and Vinh Long, were joined in the presence of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 14.
PM Pham Minh Chinh (front, centre) and officials at the ceremony marking the joining of the last sections of My Thuan 2 Bridge on October 14. (Photo: VNA)Vinh Long (VNA) – The last sections of My Thuan 2 Bridge, connecting the Mekong Delta provinces of Tien Giang and Vinh Long, were joined in the presence of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 14.
This was the fifth time the Government leader had examined the construction of this bridge, which spans the Tien River and also forms part of My Thuan - Can Tho Expressway.
My Thuan 2 Bridge, having its work started on March 16, 2020, is over 6.61km long in total and lies parallel with the existing My Thuan Bridge. It starts at the intersection of An Thai Trung (Cai Be district of Tien Giang province) and Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway, and ends at the intersection of National Highway 80 (Vinh Long city of Vinh Long province) and My Thuan - Can Tho Expressway.
The project has total investment of about 5 trillion VND (204.4 million USD) funded by the state budget.
PM Pham Minh Chinh examines the progress of the My Thuan 2 Bridge on October 14. (Photo: VNA)Once put into use, My Thuan 2 Bridge will help complete the expressway route from Ho Chi Minh City to Can Tho city, thus enhancing the transport connectivity between the southern economic hub and Mekong Delta localities, easing the transport pressure on My Thuan Bridge and National Highway 1A, meeting the growing transportation demand, and fueling economic, cultural, and social development in the Mekong Delta.
Addressing the ceremony, PM Chinh praised ministries, central agencies, and localities’ support for and close coordination in the construction of My Thuan 2, which is completely invested, designed, built, managed, and examined by Vietnam.
He asked for continued efforts to finish the remaining workload so as to open the bridge in late 2023./.