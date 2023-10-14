Society Efforts made to promote digital transformation in agriculture Agricultural product brands of each farmer and enterprise must be on the digital map so as to affirm their value and reach out to the international market, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan said.

Society Northwestern provinces look to turn terraced fields into cultural assets Terraced fields and the culture linked with them are considered a “specialty” of the northwestern region, but comprehensive investment strategies and development measures are needed to fully capitalise on this tourism resource, experts said.

Videos Biometric authentication to be applied at airports nationwide The biometric authentication system for passengers who use electronic identity cards in the aviation security check process is scheduled to be deployed simultaneously at airports from November 2023.

Society Son La, Laos’ Xayabury province exchange experience in veteran affairs Representatives from the veterans associations of the northwestern province of Son La and Laos' Xayabury province agreed to enhance cooperation in exchanging information, documents, war memorabilia and remains of Vietnamese martyrs and experts who laid down their lives in Laos during their talks on October 13.