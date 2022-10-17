Business Austrian firms seek opportunities in Vietnam A delegation of enterprises from Styria, the second biggest in term of area and the fourth populous state of Austria, arrived in Vietnam last weekend to learn more about business opportunities in the Southeast Asian country.

Business Fruit, vegetable exporters urged to further diversify export markets Vietnamese fruit and vegetable exporters need to further enhance deep processing and diversify their export markets to avoid risks when major export markets face difficulties, the Asia-Africa Market Department said.

Business Coastal localities see better results in fighting IUU Vietnam’s 28 coastal localities have scored achievements in fighting illegal, unreported and undocumented (IUU) fishing towards having the “yellow card” warning of the European Commission (EC) lifted.

Business Vietnam’s overseas investment can top 1 billion USD annually: insider Overseas investment by Vietnamese firms is growing and can surpass 1 billion USD per year in the future, from about 700 million USD at present, said Chairman of the Vietnam Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises Nguyen Mai.