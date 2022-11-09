Laws on radio frequencies, civil defence under discussion on November 9
Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang gives further information about the draft Law on Civil Defence on November 9. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Draft revisions to the Law on Radio Frequencies and the Law on Civil Defence were scrutinised by the National Assembly (NA) on November 9, the 17th working day of the 15th parliament’s ongoing fourth session.
Legislators spent the entire morning considering the documents.
At the afternoon plenary sitting, Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Science, Technology and Environment Le Quang Huy presented a report detailing adjustments to the draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Radio Frequencies.
Participants later voted to approve Point d of Clause 4 in Article 18 of the Law on Radio Frequencies, which is Clause 6 in Article 1 of the draft law. Then, they adopted the entire draft law.
After that, they scrutinised the draft Law on Civil Defence.
Concluding the discussion, Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang clarified some issues mentioned by NA deputies.
On November 10, legislators are set to vote on the draft law on practice of grassroots democracy and discuss the draft revised Law on Cooperatives in the morning. In the afternoon, they will vote on a resolution on socio-economic development plan for 2023 and look into the draft revised Law on Protection of Consumer Rights./.