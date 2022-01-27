Leaders of Cambodia, Myanmar hold online talks
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen had a teleconference with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of the State Administration Council of Myanmar, on January 26.
According to a statement released by Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, this was the follow-up to a the visit to Myanmar by the Cambodian PM.
The two sides discussed extensively on developments in ASEAN following the recent visit by the Cambodian PM to Naypyidaw, and how to further advance the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus of the ASEAN based on the provisions of the ASEAN Charter, the statement said.
They shared the view on the need to make more efforts to improve the situation in Myanmar.
As the Chair of the ASEAN in 2022, PM Hun Sen gave four-point appeals to the Myanmar Senior General, including the priority of concerted efforts to implement the Five-Point Consensus agreed by ASEAN leaders in April 2021; the request to relevant authorities of Myanmar to facilitate the first visit by the Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair as soon as possible; the proposal that all parties in Myanmar, including the State Administration Council, should exercise with utmost restraint, cease violence, and endeavor to achieve a ceasefire in order to engender a process of dialogue for a peaceful solution; and the request for full cooperation in support of the ASEAN efforts to bring humanitarian relief to all people in Myanmar who are in need of assistance the most, according to the statement.
Senior General Min Aung Hlaing reassured the Cambodian PM that Myanmar is committed to working with Cambodia as the Chair of the ASEAN to ensure a successful year, it said./.
