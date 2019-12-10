Society Workshop discusses migrants’ health in Vietnam Health of migrants in Vietnam was the focus of a workshop held in Hanoi on December 10 by the Ministry of Health, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the World Health Organisation.

Society Vietnam Youth Federation’s eighth national congress opens The eighth National Congress of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) for the 2019 – 2024 tenure officially opened in Hanoi on December 10.

Society New approaches needed to improve nutrition in ethnic minority children Vietnam needs new approaches that are designed based on geographic conditions and cultural characteristics of ethnic minority communities in order to address the persistent malnutrition among ethnic minority children, said a report of the World Bank.