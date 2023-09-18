Part of the LEGO factory under construction in the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park III in Binh Duong province (Published by VNA)

Binh Duong (VNA) – LEGO Manufacturing Vietnam Co. Ltd. has opened a recruitment office to seek thousands of workers for its factory in the southern province of Binh Duong which is expected to start operations in early 2024, the province’s employment centre said on September 18.

Construction of the 1.3-billion-USD LEGO factory started in November 2022 at Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park III.

More than 2,000 construction workers are building the factory and the number will double by the end of 2023.

Preben Elnef, Vice President of the LEGO Group and General Manager of LEGO Manufacturing Vietnam, said that the factory is being built following the planned schedule and is expected to be put into operation in 2024.

He added that the group has come up with preparation plans to be able to carry out construction work during the rainy season.

Vice Chairman of the Binh Duong Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Van Danh said that the province has paid due attention to the LEGO Group’s factory with an investment capital of more than 1.3 billion USD.

It is expected to create thousands of jobs once it is put into operation, contributing to the province’s sustainable industrial development, he said./.

