Politics Foreign Minister highlights results of PM’s official visit to China Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's official visit to China has contributed to concretising the common perceptions of the two Party General Secretaries, especially the joint statement on continuing to promote and deepen the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership issued in December 2022, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese localities strengthen border cooperation Representatives from the border guard forces of the northern province of Cao Bang and Longzhou county of China's Guangxi province held regular talks in Cao Bang city on June 28 to review their coordination in the second quarter of 2023 and discuss key tasks in the third quarter.

Politics Vietnam, Laos hold 8th deputy ministerial-level political consultation Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet and his Lao counterpart Phoxay Khaykhamphithoune co-chaired the 8th political consultation between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs in Vientiane, Laos, on June 28.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh visits China’s Xiong'an New Area Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 28 afternoon visited Xiong'an New Area in Hebei province - 100 km southwest of Beijing, on the occasion of his official visit to China.