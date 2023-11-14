Life of O Du ethnic community in resettlement village

The O Du ethnic community is among the five smallest ethnic minority groups in Vietnam, joining the Si La, Pu Peo, Brau, and Ro Mam people. The O Du minority used to live in Xop Pot, Kim Hoa, and Kim Da communes in Nghe An province, but in 2006 resettled in Vang Mon village in Nga My commune, Tuong Duong district, to facilitate construction of the Ban Ve hydroelectric plant.