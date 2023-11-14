Life of O Du ethnic community in resettlement village
The O Du ethnic community is among the five smallest ethnic minority groups in Vietnam, joining the Si La, Pu Peo, Brau, and Ro Mam people. The O Du minority used to live in Xop Pot, Kim Hoa, and Kim Da communes in Nghe An province, but in 2006 resettled in Vang Mon village in Nga My commune, Tuong Duong district, to facilitate construction of the Ban Ve hydroelectric plant.
Grade 1 students at the Nga My Primary School in Vang Mon village, Nghe An province. (Photo: VNA)
The O Du ethnic minority people in Vang Mon village have preserved their traditional craft of brocade weaving. (Photo: VNA)
O Du women cook their meals. (Photo: VNA)
O Du, Kho Mu, and Thai children have fun together in Vang Mon village, Nga My commune, Tuong Duong district. (Photo: VNA)
O Du people with their cattle. (Photo: VNA)