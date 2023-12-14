The show was co-hosted by the Embassy of France in Vietnam, the French Institution in Vietnam, and the Thua Thien-Hue Provincial People’s Committee.

French artists from AC3 Studio used a projector system with a light intensity of 300,000 lumens to illuminate the ancient relic of Ngo Mon.

The 50-minute show featured Vietnamese and French cultural identities. Through 2D and 3D mapping art, it created images of legendary animals such as dragons and phoenixes and lacquer art - all typical cultural icons of Vietnam.

Coupled with musical performances by famous artists from France and Vietnam, the show offered a unique sound and light party providing unforgettable moments to spectators.

“Hue by light - The live show” was presented under the umbrella of the Hue International Music Festival 2023, which is part of activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between France and Vietnam./.

VNA