Department of Livestock Production holds a meeting to review its performance in 2023 and deploy its plans for 2024. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s livestock industry set a production growth target of 4-5% in 2024 and is expected to make up 28-30% of the country’s agricultural production.

These goals were announced at a meeting held on December 19 in Hanoi by the Department of Livestock Production under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to review its performance in 2023 and deploy its plans for 2024.

According to the department, the production of meat is expected to reach about 7.98 million tonnes in 2024 with a year-on-year increase of 3.8% including over 4.87 million tonnes of pork (up 4%) and over 2.31 million tonnes of poultry meat (up 3.1%).

Meanwhile, the output of eggs is expected to surge by 3.7% year-on-year to about 19.68 billion, and milk production is hope to hit 1.28 million tonnes, up 6.7%.

In addition, it is expected that Vietnam will produce 25,800 tonnes of honey next year and over 20.5 million tonnes of industrial feeds, an increase of 9.8% and 2.5%, respectively, compared with the figures in 2023.

To this end, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien asked agencies and localities to continue implementing restructuring plans in the industry, pay more attention to the market’s demands, promote advantages of specific production areas, and key animals, increase production efficiency, and boost sustainable development.

Tien also requested the livestock sector to urgently implement solutions to stabilise and develop poultry farming and grass-fed cattle to meet the demand for essential foods like meat, eggs, and milk.

They also need to mobilise resources for Vietnamese livestock products to better access markets, thus increasing the export of potential products./.