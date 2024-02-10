Business Petrol prices drop by up to 900 VND per litre Petrol prices were slashed by up to 900 VND per litre by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance from 3pm on February 8.

Business Vinfast to introduce right-hand drive EV models to Indonesian market Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast will introduce right-hand drive EV models to the international market for the first time as part of its upcoming participation at the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2024 slated for February 15 – 25.

Business Khanh Hoa seeks green light for high-tech marine farming project The People’s Committee of south central Khanh Hoa province has submitted a request to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to approve the project of “Piloting high-tech marine farming”, worth 1 trillion VND (41.1 million USD).