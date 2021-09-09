Localities asked to ensure plant, animal varieties supply to farmers amid COVID-19
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thanh Nam has asked localities to pay special attention to directing production activities and ensuring the supply of plant varieties and breeding stock to farmers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Addressing a conference to review operations of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD)’s Southern Working Group on September 9, Nam, who is also head of the group, underlined the need to design production plans during and after social distancing period to maintain long-term and stable farm produce supply.
The working group will submit a report to the Government's Special Working Group on an overall plan for the whole southern region, thus ensuring the coherence in localities’ directions on agricultural production, thus preventing the pandemic and maintaining production at the same time.
Representatives from the localities suggested that COVID-19 vaccine should be given to people engaging in agricultural production chains, especially in the Mekong Delta region.
They proposed that the Government should subsidise 50 percent of plant varieties and breeding livestock for farmers to help them resume production.
Nam said that the working group will give advice to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, and the Government on the issuance of resolutions on supporting agricultural production.
The group will also work with the Ministry of Health to give guidelines to farmers in ensuring safety during production, while asking the ministry to prioritise COVID-19 vaccination for people involving in agricultural production chains./.