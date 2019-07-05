Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has asked ministries, sectors and localities to continue implementing measures to overcome consequences of rains and floods caused by Typhoon Mun, ensuring the safety of dams.According to the committee, as of 6:00 of July 5, the storm, the second in the East Sea so far this year, had killed two people and injured three others.The storm made landfall from Hai Phong to Nam Dinh on early July 4. Natural disaster alert at the third level was issued in the mainland of localities from Quang Ninh to Thanh Hoa.In Thanh Hoa, torrential rains damaged about 20m of road leading to Yen Hoa bridge in Hai Hoa commune, Tinh Gia district, which caused the death of two locals who fell into the hole in the broken road.In Nghe An, the storm affected 112 houses, 650 hectares of rice and 457 hectares of other crops, along with 3,200m of cannals and 195m of dykes.Meanwhile, the roofs of 17 houses in Hoa Binh were blown away, and one road flooded.Affected by the storm, Yen Bai suffered losses totaling about 5.6 billion VND.At the same time, landslide blocked a road in Son La province, while destroying many livestock farms.Three hectares of cashew farms and 60 12-year-old rubber trees in Binh Phuoc were destroyed.Heavy rains and whirlwinds also broke 100 houses in Binh Thuan province, while drowning a large number of livestock.Leaders of the affected province have directed activities to overcome the storm’s aftermaths and support families of victims.The Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has also asked localities to prepare themselves for potential disaster such as heavy rains and drought, while applying measures to prevent wild fire.-VNA