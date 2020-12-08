Business Protocol on black jelly exports to China signed A protocol on Vietnam’s black jelly exports to China was signed during a teleconference between the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the General Administration of Customs of China on December 8.

Business Hanoi working to ensure market stability for Tet The Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade has instructed production and business units in the city to develop plans to ensure supply and demand during the year-end and Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, a municipal official has said.

Business Policy forum targets SMEs affected by COVID-19 The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), in cooperation with the UN Development Programme (UNDP), organised a policy forum entitled “Supporting small and medium enterprises impacted by COVID-19: Narrowing the gap from policy to implementation”, in Hanoi on December 8.

World APEC looks to improve capacity of female-led MSMEs amid COVID-19 An APEC tele-workshop on harnessing fintech skills of women-led MSMEs in promoting inclusive growth against COVID-19 took place on December 8, drawing the participation of nearly 80 delegates from 21 APEC member economies and five international and regional organisations.