Society Infographic Milestones of Vietnam’s revolutionary press Ninety-six years ago on June 21, 1925, the first issue of Thanh nien (Young people) newspaper representing the voice of Vietnamese Revolutionary Youth League founded by President Ho Chi Minh was published, marking the birth of Vietnam’s revolutionary press as the country remained under the yoke of French colonial rule.

Society Infographic Ordinary passports issued online from June 1 The Ministry of Public Security officially issued ordinary passports without electronic chips online for Vietnamese citizens from June 1, 2022.

Society Infographic SIPAS 2021: Quang Ninh tops ranking for three consecutive years SIPAS (short for Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services) aims to assess the quality of public services delivered by State administrative agencies. The index is made with five basic factors, including access to services, administrative procedures, public servants, service results, and receiving and handling of feedback.