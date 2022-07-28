Localities taking lead in national ranking indexes
Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh and Ba Ria-Vung Tau are localities that frequently top the national rankings of foreign investment attraction, budget collection, per capita income and competitiveness index, among others.
VNA
