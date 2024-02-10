The first tourists to Quang Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

Pham Van Hiep, Managing Director of the Ha Long International Cruise Port, said around 2,000 international tourists visited the bay on the day.Ha Long Bay is expected to attract some 1.4 million vacationers this year, up 25-30% from the previous year.According to the provincial Department of Tourism, Quang Ninh province aims to lure at least 17 million arrivals in 2014, including 3 million international visitors.The northern province of Ninh Binh, known for its Trang An Landscape Complex that was recognised by UNESCO as a World Cultural and Natural Heritage Site in 2014, has organised a range of activities to welcome the first tourists in the lunar year, striving to fulfill the yearly target of serving 7.5 million visitors, of them 900 are international ones./.