Long An attaches importance to human resources in digital transformation: official
Illustrative image (Source: mic.gov.vn)Long An (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Long An is paying attention to human resources in digital transformation, said Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Tan Hoa on February 17 while chairing a conference on results of the digital government building in 2021 and a plan for digital transformation in 2022.
The draft plan on digital transformation in Long An in 2022 aims at transforming the state of e-government to digital government to lead digital transformation in the locality.
It will also provide open data, enhance interaction between the administration and people and businesses through the use of a shared database, an open data portal, on a smart urban monitoring and administration centre. Attention will be paid to promoting the development of digital economy and e-commerce, and initially forming a digital social platform in the province.
According to a report by the steering committee for digital transformation in Long An, the province is currently one of the leading localities in implementing and exploiting connection and data sharing services provided by ministries and sectors. Last year, the province has over 133,000 dossiers submitted online, four times higher than that in 2020.
The public administrative centre of Long An province (Source: dangcongsan.vn)However, digital transformation in Long An is still limited. The status of processing records on one-stop software is not synchronised with paper records, leading to inaccurate information and statistics. Websites of several departments, sectors and district People's Committees provide incomplete information as regulated, while IT human resources in state agencies are still inadequate.
Hoa asked departments, sectors and localities to pay attention to the selection of human resources for the public administration sector, and have a change in awareness of digital transformation from leaders to staffs.
Building a digital government is not the sole task of the Department of Information and Communications, but a common task of each department, sector and locality, he noted, asking localities to determine the specific roadmap of tasks to be carried out in 2022./.