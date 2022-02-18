Sci-Tech Seminar seeks opinions on draft decree on Internet-based services A seminar was organised on February 17 to gather experts’ opinions on a draft decree on amendments and supplements to Decree No. 72/2013/ND-CP (Decree 72) on the management, provision and use of Internet-based services and information on the Internet, which aim to create more relevant regulatory frameworks for the growth of the Internet and digital economy in Vietnam.

Sci-Tech Ministry adopts national digital platform development programme The Ministry of Information and Communications has approved a programme promoting the development and use of national digital platforms serving digital transformation and building of e-Government, digital economy and digital society, also knowns as the programme for national digital platforms development.

Sci-Tech Vietnam reports over 240 cyber-attacks during Tet Vietnam recorded more than 240 cyber-attacks between January 29 and February 5 when the nation was celebrating Tet, Vietnam’s traditional New Year holiday, according the Ministry of Information and Communications’ Authority of Information Security (AIS).