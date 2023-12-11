Business Vietjet launched new routes to Indonesia, RoK Carrier Vietjet Air on December 10 launched two new international routes connecting Hanoi and Indonesia’s Jakarta, and Phu Quoc and the Republic of Korea’s Busan as year-end travel season heats up.

Business Embassy willing to support Dutch businesses operating in Vietnam: Ambassador The Vietnamese Embassy in the Netherlands is ready to be a bridge and a channel to send recommendations from Dutch businesses to the Vietnamese government to improve mechanisms and create favourable conditions for investors operating in Vietnam, said Ambassador Ngo Huong Nam.

Business Vietnam, Laos boost cooperation in coal trading Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien has asked stakeholders to speed up progress, complete procedures for importing electricity and coal, and build new transmission lines from Laos to Vietnam.