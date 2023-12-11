Long An, Japan cooperate in human resources training
The Mekong Delta province of Long An will continue its cooperation with Japan in the training of high-quality technical human resources and the attraction of the Japanese investment to the locality, Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Nguyen Van Duoc said on December 10.
During the working trip to Japan on December 5-9 at the invitation of the Mayor of Okayama prefecture, Duoc and a delegation from Long An province held talks and signed a joint statement with Okayama authority on enhancing cooperation in vocational training, and introduction of job opportunities in Japan in the fields of industrial and agricultural production, trade, investment, tourism, art, education and training for Vietnamese workers.
They also had working sessions with Kofu business association in Yamanashi prefecture, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and large enterprises such as Aeon, Nomura, Sapporo Holdings and Hitachi Zosen, as well as had a loot into waste treatment projects in the country.
At the working session with Japanese enterprises (Photo: VNA)Duoc said that Long An province will accompany and create the best conditions for the Japanese firms to study and land investment in the locality, especially projects which are in line with its sustainable development orientation, helping bring about practical efficiency and ensure harmonised benefits for both sides.
Since 2020, Long An has sent more than 1,100 labourers to work in Japan, accounting for 89% of the province’s total working overseas.
The province has sharpened focus on attracting investment to the processing and manufacturing of electronic components, precision mechanics, semi-conductor, agricultural products, clean energy, and bio-technology, among others./.