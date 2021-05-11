Long An launches legal proceedings against organisers of illegal exit, entry
Long An (VNA) – Competent authorities in the Mekong Delta province of Long An launched legal proceedings against 29 people engaging in 14 cases of organising illegal exit from and entry into Vietnam in the first four months of this year, according to the provincial People’s Committee.
Long An province has detected 189 people illegally crossing the border since the outset of the year. All of them received administrative penalties for violating the law, and were put under quarantine in line with current regulations.
As the COVID-19 pandemic becomes more complicated, the province has ordered relevant sides to ensure round-the-clock patrols along the border with Cambodia with a view to preventing illegal border jumpers.
Thirty-six COVID-19 prevention groups have been established, being on mission all day and night in the border areas.
The local border guards have maintained good border management cooperation with the Cambodian counterparts so as to have good understanding of the situation in border areas.
Meanwhile, communication work has been paid due attention to raise public awareness of the necessity to prevent illegal entry and exit in the fight against COVID-19./.