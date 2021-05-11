Society Vietnamese association presents 100 ventilators to India Minister of Information and Communications and Chairman of the Vietnam – India Friendship Association (VIFA) Nguyen Manh Hung presented 100 ventilators to help Indian people fight the COVID-19 pandemic during his virtual meeting with Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma on May 11.

Society Japan’s Order of the Rising Sun conferred upon Vietnamese scientist The Japanese Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City on May 10 announced the Japanese Government’s decision to bestow the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon upon Vietnamese Professor Vo Tong Xuan.

Society Brigade 955 firmly safeguarding sovereignty over seas, islands Officers and soldiers of Brigade 955 are loyal to the Party, the homeland, and the people and are dedicated to firmly safeguarding sovereignty over the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago, contributing to ensuring Vietnam’s sovereignty over its seas, islands, and continental shelf regardless of circumstances.

Society Contest launched in Russia to help students learn about President Ho Chi Minh A contest on President Ho Chi Minh entitled “Uncle Ho in My Heart” has recently been launched by the Vietnamese Youth Union in Saint Petersburg, as part of the activities to mark the late leader’s 131st birthday (May 19).