The 2021 Lunar New Year is nearing. During this time, Nguyen Thi Thu Huong in Hoi Xuan town, Quan Hoa district, Thanh Hoa province, has been busy producing longan-shaped snack, one of many Vietnamese people’s favourite during festivals. It is made from sticky rice powder and chicken eggs, then moulded into small spheres with the size of longans and fried in hot oil.

After retirement, Nguyen Thi Oanh produces longan-shaped snack to earn more money. She said this year, she has produced twice as much as she did in previous years.

According to statistics from Quan Hoa district People’s Committee, around 70 to 100 households make longan-shaped snack in the district. Each household earn around 6 million VND a month. Quan Hoa district has established a cooperative for producing the snack in Hoi Xuan town to preserve and develop the traditional snack making village towards more professionalism.

During this time, Quan Hoa district has directed its agencies to intensify market surveillance to ensure food hygiene at longan-shaped snack making facilities./.

VNA