Business Vietnamese ports on pace to post banner year Vietnam’s port sector will flourish this year as trade in goods is expected to thrive on the back of recovery in production, domestic consumption, and export markets, according to industry analysts.

Business Petrol prices up over 400 VND in latest adjustment Retail petrol prices rose by more than 400 VND from 3pm on January 11, the fourth increase in a row, following the latest review by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Vietnamese businesses set mixed targets After performing well last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies have prepared new plans for 2021. While some firms, such as GELEX, have doubled their targeted profits, others which reported good results in 2020 have lowered their expectations.

Business Bright future tipped for Vietnam’s e-commerce market Vietnam’s e-commerce market is forecast to continue growing strongly in the time to come thanks to a big population with high rates of young people and internet users.