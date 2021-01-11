Longest road tunnel in Southeast Asia open to traffic
The Hai Van Tunnel 2 - the longest road tunnel in Southeast Asia and linking central Thua Thien-Hue province and Da Nang city – was open to traffic on January 11.
The Hai Van Tunnel 2 was open to traffic on January 11. (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) - The Hai Van Tunnel 2 - the longest road tunnel in Southeast Asia and linking central Thua Thien-Hue province and Da Nang city – was open to traffic on January 11.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung said the tunnel is a major project using the most complicated technology in Vietnam.
It will help boost socio-economic development and ensure the defence and security of the key central economic region, and ensure better connectivity and foster development in the central and Central Highlands regions and the country as a whole.
The Hai Van Tunnel 2 is the longest road tunnel in Southeast Asia and linking central Thua Thien-Hue province and Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)
The project expanding the Hai Van Road Tunnel was approved by the Ministry of Transport in 2016 with total investment of over 7.2 trillion VND (310.8 million USD). The first stage repaired and upgraded the existing Hai Van Tunnel 1 and improved a section of National Highway No 1 over Hai Van Pass.
The second stage widened the service tunnel used for excavation of the first tunnel into the four-lane, 6.2-km Hai Van Tunnel 2.
The project expanding the Hai Van Road Tunnel was approved by the Ministry of Transport in 2016. (Photo: VNA)
Construction concluded last September - three months earlier than planned - and will ease congestion in Hai Van Tunnel 1. It will also shorten travelling time and improve the efficiency of goods and passenger transport./.