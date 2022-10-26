Business Embassy works to boost economic diplomacy between Vietnam, Thailand The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand considers economic diplomacy a main pillar among its tasks, together with political diplomacy, cultural diplomacy and overseas Vietnamese affairs, Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh has said.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on October 26 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,698 VND/USD on October 26, down 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnamese airports expected to serve 100 mln passengers in 2022 Vietnamese airports are expected to serve 100 million passengers this year, compared to the pre-pandemic level of 120 million recorded in 2019, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.