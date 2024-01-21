Politics PM receives leaders of Hungarian association, parties in Budapest Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted separate receptions for leaders of the Hungary-Vietnam Friendship Association, the Hungarian Socialist Party and the Hungarian Workers' Party in Budapest on January 20 morning (local time), as part of his official visit to the European country.

Politics Prime Minister grants interview to Romanian media ahead of visit On the threshold of his official visit to Romania, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh granted an interview to the Romanian media on Vietnam’s development experiences, important policies of the 13th National Party Congress and the prospects of the Vietnam-Romania relationship.

Politics President pays pre-Tet visit to people, soldiers in Kien Giang President Vo Van Thuong on January 20 visited and presented gifts to soldiers and people in Tho Chau island commune in Phu Quoc city of Kien Giang province - the most remote island commune in the southwest of the country – on the threshold of the Lunar New Year (Tet).