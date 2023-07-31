Business Bamboo Airways launches Hanoi – Lijiang direct flights Bamboo Airways has operated its first direct flight connecting the capital city of Hanoi and Lijiang city in China’s Yunnan province.

Business New firms up 0.2% in seven months The number of new firms established in the January-July period, at 89,600, was up 0.2% from the same period last year, but their total registered capital reduced by 17.1% to 834 trillion VND (35.2 billion USD), reported the General Statistics Office.

Business Reducing cost – Vietnamese businesses’ top priority: UOB study Reducing cost is top priority for Vietnamese businesses as high inflation has affected 94% of businesses surveyed in 2022, according to a new study by the Singapore-based United Overseas Bank (UOB).

Business Hanoi hoped to host more int’l cultural events to fuel tourism Hanoi has gained initial tourism success from the two Born Pink shows by world-famous K-pop girl group Blackpink, and the city is hoped to host similar international-level events to give further boost to tourism development.