According to the Tourism Department of the northern province of Quang Ninh, on November 13, the Malta-flagged Celebrity Solstice with almost 2,700 tourists docked at the port. After disembarking, they explored famous destinations such as Quang Ninh Museum, experienced local culture and cuisine through a city tour of Ha Long, and visited tourist spots in Hanoi and Hai Phong.

Another luxury international cruise liner named the Regatta arrived at the port at 6:30am on November 14, bringing about 600 passengers from Europe and the US.

In the last two months of this year alone, as many as 16 big cruise liners registered to dock at the port.

So far, the number of registered port calls for 2024 has approached 60, bringing over 70,000 passengers, mostly well-known and prestigious brands such as Mein Schiff 5 and 6, Celebrity Solstice, Noordam, MSC Splendida, Westerdam, and others./.

