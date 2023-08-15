Made-in-Vietnam school stationery dominate domestic market
As the academic year 2023-24 is approaching, the school stationery market becomes increasingly exciting.
Many school supplies products on the market come from domestic brands which win the trust of parents and students. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - As the academic year 2023-24 is approaching, the school stationery market becomes increasingly exciting.
This year, consumers are favouring items produced by Vietnamese enterprises as those have improved in both quality and design. To match customer demand before the new school year, book and retail stores have made sure their shelves are stocked.
Currently, made-in-Vietnam school stationery products are prevalent in the market, accounting for 70-80% of the market share.
According to Vietnam News Agency correspondents, domestically-made school stationery products for the new school year are diverse in designs and quality. Products from domestic stationery makers such as Hong Ha, Kim Long and Vinh Tien have improved designs and quality, affirming the prestige.
The prices of school stationeries at popular stores on several streets in Hanoi such as Ly Thuong Kiet in Hoan Kiem district, Bach Khoa in Hai Ba Trung district, or Nguyen Van Cu in Gia Lam district have not showed significant changes compared to previous years.
For example, the price of notebooks and test papers of brands such as Campus, Hong Ha and Hai Tien ranges from 9,000-25,000 VND each; pencils, ballpoint pens of brands like Thien Long and Hong Ha are priced from 3,000 VND to 10,000 VND per piece.
Nguyen Thi Lan, who has two children - one in 7th grade and one in 11th grade - in Hoang Mai district, said that the school stationery market this year was abundant, and prices of these goods had not increased compared to last year.
Notably, the stationery items were mainly Vietnamese products with diversified designs and cheaper prices than imported ones, so she also prioritised buying Vietnamese goods. In addition to textbooks, she planned also to buy new things from domestic makers for her children such as clothes, shoes and school bags.
Tran Thuy Nga who lives in Hai Ba Trung distrcit's Bach Mai street said this year she still bought made-in-Vietnam school stationery for her two children thanks to their diversified models and reasonable prices. Nga added that even she loved using the products.
Do Thu Hong, a saleswoman at a bookstore on Ly Thuong Kiet street in Hoan Kiem district, said that her store received a quite high number of customers in recent days, Especially in the weekend, the number of customers increased between 30 and 40% compared to same days in the previous month.
To attract more customers, supermarkets and retail stores are offering many promotions.
Fahasa store system offers discounts on school stationery up to 60%. For example, prices of pens and crayons are slashed by 10-30%, backpacks and briefcases by 50%, and textbooks and notebooks by 5-10%. Not only at stores and bookstores but supermarkets and retail systems also offer many promotions with school stationery items.
Meanwhile, WinMart supermarket system cut off 20% price for colouring notebooks and uniform pants. Prices of bags and backpacks for students are reduced from 25% to 33%. At the same time, all school shoes enjoyed a 10% price off.
Not only at stores, but the demand for school stationery items on social networking platforms such as Facebook and TikTok or e-commerce platforms such as Lazada and Shopee has also been increasing./.