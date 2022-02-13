Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts Philippines
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake was recorded offshore Cagayan province, the Philippines, on February 13 afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
The institute said aftershocks will ensue.
According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the quake’s epicentre was 39.74 km deep.
The Philippines lies along the "Pacific Ring of Fire" which is surrounded by numerous active faults and trenches on both sides of the archipelago. The country has frequent seismic activities./.