Mai Duc Chung, the oldest coach in World Cup history
Coach Mai Duc Chung (Photo: AFP)Hanoi (VNA) - Coach Mai Duc Chung of the Vietnamese national team has become the oldest coach in World Cup history.
“Vietnam’s Mai Duc Chung, who turned 73 last month, is set to become the oldest coach in World Cup history,” FIFA has announced on its website fifa.com.
“He will outrank Otto Rehhagel, who was 71 years and 317 days when he guided Greece against Lionel Messi and Argentina at South Africa 2010,” FIFA added.
Vietnam under the guidance of Chung is one of eight teams participating in the World Cup for the first time, along with Haiti, Morocco, Panama, the Philippines, Portugal, Republic of Ireland and Zambia.
Vietnam are in a very difficult group with defending champions US, runners-up, the Netherlands and Portugal.
Vietnam will meet the US in their opening match at 8am on July 22. Later, they will play against Portugal at 2:30pm on July 27, and against the Netherlands in the final match of the group stage at 2pm on August 1./.