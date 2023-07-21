Culture - Sports Vietnam’s hearing impaired footballers to compete at Summer Deaf Games in Russia The Vietnamese deaf football team has undergone training at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre in preparation for the Summer Deaf Games “We Are Together Sport” that will be held in Ufa, Bashkortostan Republic of Russia from July 23 to August 2, according to Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

Culture - Sports Spouses of Vietnamese, Malaysian PMs enjoy water puppetry in Hanoi The spouse of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Le Thi Bich Tran, and the spouse of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, YB Dato' Seri Dr. Wan Azizah Binti Wan Ismail, enjoyed a water puppetry performance at the Vietnam Contemporary Art Theatre in Hanoi on July 20.