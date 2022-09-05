Business Viglacera sells made-in-Vietnam construction materials in 40 countries Viglacera Corporation JSC has exported made-in-Vietnam construction materials to over 40 countries across the world, becoming one of the leading construction material production businesses in the country.

Business Quang Ninh works hard on sustainable import-export development Authorities of the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh have taken a wide range of specific solutions to gradually remove difficulties and restore import-export activities, towards achieving its twin goals of effectively combating the COVID-19 and boosting economic growth.

Business Securities companies’ race heats up amid low market liquidity The capital scale of securities companies has grown robustly in the past two years. In the context of the current sharp decline in market liquidity, this resource is somewhat redundant, and the race to attract customers is heating up.

Business Reference exchange rate up 8 VND after holiday The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,227 VND/USD on September 5, up 8 VND from the last working day before the four-day National Day holiday (August 31).