Business OCOP promotes entrepreneurship, formation of value chains The One Community One Product (OCOP) programme has contributed significantly to promoting the strong start-up movement in Vietnam and driving the transformation of production towards establishing sustainable value chains.

Business Direct flight between Japanese, Vietnamese localities proposed Takashi Kawamura, mayor of Japan’s Nagoya city proposed opening a direct air route between Nagoya and Da Nang city to boost cooperation between the two localities at a working session with municipal leaders on December 13.

Business Ample room remains for finance cooperation between Vietnam, Hong Kong There remains huge room for Vietnam and Hong Kong (China) to cooperate in financial services, which can create capital flows for investment and trade activities in Asia and the world, participants heard at an event held in Ho Chi Minh City on December 13.