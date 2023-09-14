Society No Vietnamese casualties recorded in Morocco, Libya following disasters: spokeswoman The Vietnamese Embassy in Morocco has not received any information regarding Vietnamese casualties in the earthquake that seriously hit many cities in the African country on September 8, said the Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang.

Society Staff of Level-2 Field Hospital No. 4, Engineering Unit Rotation No.1 pay homage to Uncle Ho Staff members of Level-2 Field Hospital No. 4 and Engineering Unit Rotation No.1, who had finished their peacekeeping tasks at the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), paid tribute and reported their achievements to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum in Hanoi on September 14.

Society Party leader sends sympathies to victims of mini apartment fire Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has expressed his sadness and deep sympathy over the huge human and asset losses caused by a fire at a mini apartment building in Hanoi late September 12 night.