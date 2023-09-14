Society VNA honours winning press photo works of annual contest The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on September 14 held the awarding ceremony for the sixth annual press photo contest titled “Khoanh Khac Vang” (Golden Moment), as part of the celebrations for its 78th founding anniversary (September 15, 1945 - 2023).

Society No Vietnamese casualties recorded in Morocco, Libya following disasters: spokeswoman The Vietnamese Embassy in Morocco has not received any information regarding Vietnamese casualties in the earthquake that seriously hit many cities in the African country on September 8, said the Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang.

Society Staff of Level-2 Field Hospital No. 4, Engineering Unit Rotation No.1 pay homage to Uncle Ho Staff members of Level-2 Field Hospital No. 4 and Engineering Unit Rotation No.1, who had finished their peacekeeping tasks at the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), paid tribute and reported their achievements to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum in Hanoi on September 14.