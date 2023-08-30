Malaysia has set a target of becoming one of the top 20 nations with a startup ecosystem by 2030. Illustrative image (Photo: XINHUA/VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said that the country aims to become one of the top 20 nations with a startup ecosystem by 2030.

He made the statement after chairing the first meeting of the National Council for Digital Economy and Fourth Industrial Revolution on August 29.

The Malaysian government will implement a single window initiative to coordinate and reorganise functions, especially those relating to collaboration across agencies in the startup ecosystem, he said, adding that the target is to establish 5,000 startup companies by 2025.



To date, there are at least 14 agencies involved in the startup ecosystem covering aspects of financing, product development, marketing and expertise, according to Anwar.

The government will continue to enhance the public sector digitalisation programme to ensure sustainable digital progress and drive the country's digital transformation agenda, Anwar said./.