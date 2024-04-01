In Malaysia (Photo: Business Today)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia's tourism sector is confident of achieving its target of attracting over 5 million tourists from China in 2024, supported by the increased frequency of flights to the country, compared to 1.47 million visitors in 2023.

Tourism Malaysia Director-General P Manoharan said the target is based on the current frequency of flights, which stands at more than 247 flights per week with nearly 4.9 million seats from China to Kuala Lumpur.

Sichuan Airlines from Chengdu and China Southern Airlines from Shenzhen landed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 at 22:00 and 12:30 respectively.

Manoharan also mentioned that besides Kuala Lumpur, airlines from China have shown interest in operating direct flights to major cities in Malaysia such as Penang, Johor Bahru, and Kuching.

He revealed that Sichuan Airlines has also planned to operate flights from China to Kuching. The country welcomes airlines from China to run direct flights to Kuala Lumpur, in addition to charter flights.

This aligns with the ministry’s goal of increasing direct flights, especially in conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2026, he added./.