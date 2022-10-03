World Thailand's tourism pins hope on Chinese, Japanese visitors Chinese President Xi Jinping's attendance at the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Bangkok in November could help Thailand welcome 12 million international tourists this year, surpassing the government's goal of 10 million, Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakan has said.

World Cambodia’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage close to 95% Cambodia has so far administered at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to some 15.19 million people, or 94.9% of its 16-million population, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on October 3.

World Indonesia, Australia cooperate in fighting IUU fishing Indonesia and Australia have agreed to strengthen cooperation in eradicating illegal fishing near the sea borders between the two countries, Indonesian news agency Antara reported.