ASEAN Special summit a chance for ASEAN, Australia to advance relations, commitments The ASEAN - Australia Special Summit commemorating the 50th anniversary of their dialogue relations is considered a chance for the two sides to further enhance bilateral cooperation along with their commitments to the current ties and regional growth and success, an expert has said.

World Malaysia repatriates undocumented foreign workers​ Malaysia has launched a programme to repatriate foreign workers who have no legal papers to their home country.

World ASEAN-Australia Special Summit discusses future cooperation A special summit to celebrate 50 years since Australia became ASEAN’s first Dialogue Partner in 1974 is taking place in Melbourne city on March 4 – 6, focusing on the discussion of partnerships for the future.

World Relatives of Flight MH370 passengers mark 10 years since flight disappearance About 500 relatives of passengers on Flight MH370 of Malaysia Airlines that mysteriously vanished 10 years ago and their supporters gathered on March 3 at a shopping centre near the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur for a "remembrance day".