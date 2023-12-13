World Thailand expands visa-free entry for Japanese businessmen The Thai cabinet on December 12 approved the extension of the 30-day visa-free entry for Japanese tourists with business visits, helping facilitate investment.

World China press spotlights development of Vietnam – China ties The State visit to Vietnam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping on December 12-13 is expected to develop the Vietnam – China relations to a new high, according to the Global Times, an English-language publication under the CPC’s flagship newspaper - People’s Daily.

World Cambodian press highlights PM Hun Manet’s Vietnam visit The Cambodian press has given wide coverage of the official visit to Vietnam by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet from December 11-12, especially his main activities on December 11.

ASEAN ASEAN countries share experience in 5G technology development The fourth ASEAN conference on 5G and a workshop on the digital platform to guide a digital government were held in the northern province of Quang Ninh on December 12 within the Vietnam International Digital Week 2023.