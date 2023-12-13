Malaysia establishes digital ministry
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on December 12 announced several changes in the federal cabinet line-up, including the establishment of a new digital ministry to address communications and digital transformation in a proper manner.
The Malaysian PM said issues on digital transformation have been the government’s main focus and must be managed well, adding among them are challenges in the ever-changing digital sector, central database, AI, and students’ comprehension in education of all levels.
He suggested splitting the new digital ministry out of the existing Communications and Digital Ministry.
Fahmi Fadzil, the current Communications and Digital Minister, is named as Communications Minister, while Gobind Singh Deo, former Communications and Multimedia Minister, as Digital Minister.
In Anwar’s cabinet reshuffle, he expanded his team to 31 cabinet ministers, up by three, and 29 deputy ministers, an increase of two./.