ASEAN Constructive, responsible approach consolidates Vietnam’s position in ASEAN: Expert Over the past 28 years since Vietnam joined the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a constructive and responsible approach has consolidated Vietnam’s position in the bloc, said Dr. Nguyen Hong Hai, a lecturer of the Queensland University of Technology’s School of Justice.

Politics Lao official calls Vietnam an active, responsible member of ASEAN Since joining the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) 28 years ago, Vietnam has shown itself as an active, proactive, and responsible member of the bloc, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos Thongphane Savanphet.

ASEAN ASEAN, RoK youth increase exchanges, understanding The ASEAN - Korea Centre organised the ASEAN - Korea Youth Network Workshop 2023 from July 23-25 in the Vietnamese central city of Da Nang with the participation of 48 students from ASEAN countries and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

World International scholar hails Vietnam’s contributions to ASEAN community building Vietnam has actively participated in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) framework and made significant contributions to building a stronger and more reliable ASEAN community, according to Dr Balazs Szanto, a lecturer in political science at the Thai-based Chulalongkorn University.