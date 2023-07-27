Malaysia expert stresses Vietnam’s role in regional peace, stability
Since becoming a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on July 28, 1995, Vietnam has played an important role in the bloc’s development in all fields as well as in the maintenance of stability and peace in the region, including the East Sea, a Malaysian expert has said.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Collins Chong Yew Keat, a policy and foreign affairs expert at the Kuala Lumpur-based University of Malaya, said Vietnam has always played an active part in and made active and responsible contributions to ASEAN activities, thus winning recognition and high evaluation from other member countries.
He noted that it has shown support for the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), signed in 2002 to prevent conflict and build trust among the parties concerned.
To the Myanmar issue, Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries are making efforts via existing mechanisms, especially ASEAN, to minimise risks. Vietnam has strongly advocated the peaceful settlement of disputes and is now an important pillar of the bloc. It is promoting cooperation with other ASEAN countries in terms of both economy and security - defence to guarantee regional peace and stability.
It is also actively working with regional countries to secure benefits and progress for ASEAN members while reinforcing ties between the association and partners such as Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, and India.
Vietnam has established itself as one of the leading countries in enhancing cooperation and resolving challenges facing ASEAN, including the Myanmar and East Sea issues, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other non-traditional security threats, according to Collins.
He held that the country has also made considerable contributions to the identification of the common development targets and orientations of ASEAN, especially in economy.
The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held in Vietnam in 2001 adopted the Hanoi Declaration on Narrowing Development Gap for Closer ASEAN Integration, which specified four priority economic areas – infrastructure construction, human resources development, information and communication technology, and regional economic integration, which are critical to boosting ASEAN economic integration, bringing about benefits to member countries, creating a shield for trade and investment, and reducing members’ dependence on non-ASEAN countries.
As superpowers are competing for influence in the region, the identification of the four abovementioned economic priorities holds an important and indispensable role in the economic development of not only Vietnam and Malaysia, but also other ASEAN countries, the expert went on.
He said with its commitments and capabilities to realise them in some fields like digital economy, human resources, green economy, food security, supply chains, and others, Vietnam is currently well-positioned to become a leading country in promoting not only its own interests but also the common interests and demand of ASEAN.
The country will continue playing an important role in guaranteeing stability, peace, and common interests of ASEAN in the time ahead, Collins added.
On July 26, the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany hosted a celebration of the 56th anniversary of ASEAN (August 8, 1967 - 2023) and an ASEAN flag hoisting ceremony.
Vietnamese Ambassador Vu Quang Minh, the rotational President of the Berlin ASEAN Committee (BAC), chaired the events, which were attended by the ambassadors, chargé d’affaires, their spouses, and staff members of the embassies of ASEAN countries in Germany.
The celebration of the 56th anniversary of ASEAN in Berlin was among the activities marking this occasion organised by member countries around the world. Meanwhile, the ASEAN flag hoisting ceremony is a regular and proud practice of all members on every founding anniversary of the association to honour the common values and commitment to promoting solidarity, friendship, and cooperation in the ASEAN Community.
Following the ceremony, Ambassador Minh chaired the fifth BAC meeting. He is holding the BAC presidency from July to December 2023.
Among the events marking the bloc’s 56th anniversary, the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany will also coordinate with its ASEAN counterparts to hold several workshops and discussions to look into ASEAN’s role and potential amid geo-political uncertainties. They will also pay working visits to some German localities to strengthen cooperation./.