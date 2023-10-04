Malaysia will implement four drastic intervention measures to reduce the people's woes on the price hike of imported rice and the rise in demand of local rice. Illustrative image (Photo: AP/VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Minister of the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry of Malaysia Mohamad Sabu said his ministry will implement four drastic intervention measures to reduce the people's woes on the price hike of imported rice and the rise in demand of local rice.



The decision was made following his meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the minister added.

Speaking at a press conference on October 3, the minister said that one of the intervention measures is the empowerment of local white rice distribution through the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) which will be expanded by increasing distribution in suburban and rural areas. The government will be absorbing the price of local white rice from October 5 to enable it be obtained at a retail price of 31 RM (6.55 USD) per 10kg in Sabah and Sarawak as production of local white rice the two localities is limited.

He said another intervention measure was the new procurement of rice under the government contract which would use local white rice. Malaysian government will also be launching the Integrated Special Task Force for the Enforcement of White Rice Operations (OP BPT) involving the control of padi and rice (KPB), Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) enforcement, police, Royal Malaysian Customs Department and Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (MAQIS).



The minister added that the integrated operation will focus on inspection and enforcement at all levels of the local white rice supply chain.



He also reminded the public to keep calm and buy rice according to their needs./.