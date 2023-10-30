Malaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at NHCCE 2023 (Photo: The Star)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia's workforce and talents must be encouraged and inspired to make lifelong learning and continuous personal development a priority for the country to remain strong and competitive in the future, said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.



Addressing the launch of the 2023 National Human Capital Conference and Exhibition (NHCCE), the King said it is imperative for the government and industry players to work together to expand learning and development opportunities for the people.



He said efforts by the Human Resources Ministry and Human Resources Development Corporation (HRD Corp) are crucial in helping the country achieve its aim to continue growth and recovery momentum by creating the right policies and ensuring the delivery of a structured mechanism for training and training funds.



Southeast Asia's annual growth rate is outpacing global averages and one of the reasons for the region's accelerated rise is its large share of the world's diverse and young workers, most of whom are under the age of 30, he said.



NHCCE, the largest human capital conference and exhibition in Southeast Asia attracted some 4,000 participants, is running over two days./.