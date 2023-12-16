Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on December 16 issued a joint statement on the elevation of the Malaysia-Japan relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.



As reported by the Malaysian news site The Star, the joint statement was issued after the two leaders witnessed the signing and exchange of notes of the official Security Assistance Grant Aid by Japan that will provide monitoring and surveillance equipment for Malaysia as well as the exchange of a memorandum of cooperation on Space Development and Application between the Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).



Before the announcement and the signing ceremony, the two PMs had a brief bilateral meeting.



Anwar said Malaysia is appreciative of Japan’s commitment to Southeast Asia since the 1980s that had contributed to the growth of the region.



Meanwhile, Kishida said he wanted to see greater engagement of Japan with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)./.