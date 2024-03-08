Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia is determined to expand its trade linkages by ensuring the effective implementation of the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area (ACFTA) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Secretary-General of the Malaysian Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry Hairil Yahri Yaacob has said.

In his keynote address at the soft launch of the Malaysia-China Summit (MCS) 2024, Yaacob said free trade agreements have been instrumental in facilitating businesses and ensuring that supply chains operate smoothly across the region, particularly amid prevailing global uncertainties.

On this occasion, CEO of the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz said Matrade has set a goal to attract potential investments worth 430 million USD through the summit.

MSC 2024, scheduled for December 17-19 on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic ties, is expected to draw about 10,000 business visitors and over 500 exhibitors.



It will focus on innovation and economic development in the Asia-Pacific across technologies, growth, expertise, experience, opportunities, mobility and connectivity in the future./.