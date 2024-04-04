Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The Dewan Negara (upper house) of Malaysia passed the Cyber Security Bill 2024 on April 3 to enhance the nation’s cyber security through compliance with specific measures, standards, and processes in managing cyber security threats.

Earlier, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo, when winding up debate, said the implementation of the bill could help the government ensure the viability and efficiency of the Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) in handling cyber security incidents.

He said the bill was crucial as the CNII sector encompassed government, banking and finance, transportation, defence and national security, as well as information, communication, and digital sectors, which are typically targeted in cyber attacks to cripple the government.

Also listed are healthcare service, water supply and waste management, energy, agriculture and farming, industry and trade, as well as science, technology, and innovation sectors.

Gobind added that the bill will adopt a risk-based approach and determine protective controls against any technology that will be used in the future./.