World Marine route turns Vietnam into Southeast Asia’s transport hub A direct marine freight route between Vietnam and Russia’s Vladivostok began operating last year, turning local ports into a transport hub facilitating the flow of goods between Southeast Asian countries and the Russian Far East’s port city.

World Indonesia mulls importing rice from many countries Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on September 11 that the country is eyeing rice imports from India and China to meet the rising domestic demand.

World Thailand urges tuberculosis screening to prevent spread In an attempt to prevent the spread of tuberculosis (TB) in the community, Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) is urging the public to get screened for the disease, especially individuals with underlying medical conditions.

World Mekong-Lancang countries reach agreement on dam operation data sharing Senior officials from the six Mekong countries have endorsed recommendations of the first phase of the Joint Study between the Mekong River Commission (MRC) and Mekong Lancang Cooperation (MLC) to pave the way for better information sharing about reservoir operations on the Mekong’s water flow and water release, as well as practical solutions to mitigate and adapt to impacts.