– Policies and regulations on free flow of data across the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ( ASEAN ) must be realised urgently to further promote digitalisation and its growing participation in the region, according to Malaysia ’s national news agency Bernama.This call was made before the first ASEAN Digital Ministers Meeting (ADGMIN 1), scheduled to be held via teleconference on January 21 and 22, under the chair of Malaysian Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, and attended by representatives from ASEAN’s dialogue partners including Japan, China, the European Union, the Republic of Korea, and the International Telecommunication Union.Themed “ASEAN: A Digitally Connected Community", the meeting aims to promote cooperation among ASEAN member countries towards building digital ecosystems as a pillar in the post-COVID-19 development plan.