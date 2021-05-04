World ASEAN, EU focus on Intelligent Transport Systems The 2nd EU-ASEAN Workshop on Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) took place virtually over two days with speakers and participants including transport officials from the two blocs.

World ASEAN discusses fourth Industrial Revolution strategy The Second ASEAN Sectoral Bodies and the Stakeholders Consultative Workshops on the Consolidated Strategy on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) for ASEAN took place on April 27 and 29, respectively, via videoconference.

ASEAN Mid-term Review of ASEAN Economic Community Blueprint 2025 announced The ASEAN Secretariat and the European Union Delegation in ASEAN announced the Mid-term Review (MTR) of the ASEAN Economic Community Blueprint 2025 on April 28.