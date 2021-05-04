Malaysia ready for next phase of digital era
A bird's-eye view of Kuala Lumpur July 8, 2020. (Photo: malaymail.com)
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysia must lay a strong foundation to support the new wave of digitalisation, especially now that the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the growth of the digital economy and opened up opportunities for a variety of new digital businesses, the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) said.
Senior vice-president in charge of investment and brand division Raymond Siva said laying a solid foundation is critical to ensure that Malaysia could holistically transform itself into an advanced digital economy and the agency continued to see investment momentum in the digital tech industry domestically.
“Recent commitment from global giants such as Huawei and Dell Technologies is a glowing endorsement of Malaysia’s digital capabilities, platforms and infrastructure, propelling us on course to be the Heart of Digital ASEAN,” he told Malaysia’s news agency Bernama recently.
Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Michael Yuan said the profound impact of digital transformation on global economies, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, has resulted in a violent shift to digital.
“In order to contribute actively and consistently to the country’s digital acceleration, there are three key technologies that we must leverage - 5G, cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI).
“5G, for one, will unleash a world of opportunities by simply enhancing connectivity and mobility. Hence, 5G is billed as the catalyst for unlocking potential growth across industries such as medical, education, agriculture and smart cities,” he said.
Meanwhile, Dell Technologies Senior Vice President for South Asia and Managing Director of Malaysia Pang Yee Beng said the launch and implementation of the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDIGITAL) is a strategic move to build economic resilience and transform the country into a digital and high-income nation, paving the way for Malaysia to be ready for the next phase of the digital era called the “data decade”./.