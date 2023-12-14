Malaysia reports nearly 13,000 COVID-19 cases from December 3-9. (Photo: VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia reported nearly 13,000 COVID-19 cases during the country's 49th Epidemiological Week (ME 49/2023) from December 3-9, compared to 6,796 cases in the previous week.

Director-general of the country’s Ministry of Health (MoH) Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan has warned about the increase in new cases due to travel and gatherings during celebrations and festivities, while expressing his anxiety about a burden to the existing healthcare facilities.

Besides, Radzi provided an update on 21 Variant of Concern (VOC) and five cases of Variant of Interest (VOI).

So far, no new variants have been detected in Malaysia. The variants still circulating in Malaysia are the Omicron with subvariants XBB.1.16, XBB.1.5 and EG.5. Although this variant is known to have a high rate of infectivity, it does not cause severe infections, he said.

To enhance protection for high-risk individuals, especially those aged 60 and above with comorbidities, obesity, a compromised immune system, or on medication for chronic diseases, Radzi recommended consultation with physicians regarding the use of Paxlovid - the antiviral medication that has shown effectiveness when taken within five days of symptom onset, providing an additional layer of defence for vulnerable populations./.