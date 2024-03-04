Malaysian Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail is urging all employers with foreign workers to get their affairs in order before March 31 as the migrant repatriation programme ends then.

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia has launched a programme to repatriate foreign workers who have no legal papers to their home country.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the programme, which kickstarted on March 1, and ends on December 31, aimed to allow illegal foreigners to return home.

Accordingly, undocumented foreign workers can voluntarily return to their home country through the Migrant Repatriation Programme, where they will only be compounded and spared from prosecution.

There are some 600,000 undocumented foreign workers in Malaysian, but as of 12 pm March 1, only 848 illegal immigrants came to the Immigration Department to take this opportunity to return home.

Saifuddin said the programme is under the supervision of the Immigration Department and does not involve any third party. The department will not accept applications for the programme through third parties or agents.

According to the minister, starting from June 1, there will be no more formal foreign workers from the quota in effect. The remaining quota not issued before March 31 will be cancelled and taxes for this quota will be refunded to the employer.

The Malaysian government has implemented a more employer-friendly tax refund policy, which went into effect on March 1 with improvements, including reduced refund processing time./.