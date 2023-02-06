The 6th Joint Committee Meeting (JCM) on Information and Communications Cooperation is held between Malaysia and Singapore on February 3, highlighting the importance of digitalisation. (Photo: Facebook/KKD)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia and Singapore have pledged to strengthen bilateral cooperation on personal data protection, cyber security and the digital economy.

The commitment was made at the two countries' 6th Joint Committee Meeting (JCM) on Information and Communications Cooperation held in Kuala Lumpur on February 3.



The Malaysian Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) and the Singaporean Ministry of Communications and Information said in a joint statement that this was in light of the renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed during Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to Singapore on January 30.

At the meeting, officials of Malaysia and Singapore shared their perspectives on the importance of digitalisation as their economies transition to the endemic phase of COVID-19. Both sides shared the view that the rising uptake of digital technologies during the pandemic demonstrates an opportunity to bolster digital economies and improve corporate and individual connectivity. Consequently, the need for a safe and secure online space has grown in importance, the statement said.

KKD secretary-general Mohammad Mentek said Malaysia is committed to driving a digital economy that was inclusive, progressive, equitable and sustainable for the betterment of its people, as it firmly believes the digital economy is a crucial foundation for economic recovery during this period.

Discussions on the future of digital information and communications cooperation, as well as in areas of data protection between the two countries, have been very productive, the official said, adding that they have made significant strides toward achieving their shared visions and objectives./.